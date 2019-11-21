Loni Love Says Single Black Women Should Take A Chance On Interracial Love [WATCH]

Despite the differences between herself and boyfriend James Welsh, Loni Love says he’s perfect for her.

“He’s different, his culture’s different from mine, but when we come together we know about compatibility,” she said on “The Real” this week. “That’s never changing.”

Love dismissed her reservations and took a chance on dating a white man. When asked by guest co-host Tisha Campbell what she’s learned about Welsh that she loves most, she said his loyalty.

“It’s not about him being better because he’s still a man, but it’s the loyalty that I like,” she said. “It’s like, I can leave and he’s there for me.”

The comedian starting crying when thinking of her friends who are without the love and support they deserve because they’re dating the wrong men or have given up entirely.

“I have one friend and I was talking to her, it was a podcast. She’s like, ‘I don’t need a man, I have my friends.’ I was like, ‘Girl!’” she said. “And this is why I’m so emotional about it because so many of our sisters are so lonely and they don’t want to admit it and all they got to do is take a chance. So I don’t want you to live your life without finding someone. When I go out on the road and I come back, it’s so nice to have somebody to say, ‘Hey!’ or pick me up from the airport.”

Campbell admitted, “I miss being in the arms of a man. I really do. That’s one of the things. It’s like, I just want to lay my head on a man’s chest. I miss that. I do.”

She said a lot of the divisiveness and anger we deal with, particularly as Black women, could be quelled if we were receiving love from the right people.

“You need to go out and find it, that one person that makes you feel good,” she said as the camera panned to a Black woman in the audience in tears with her. “That one person you can turn to when you have a bad day. You don’t have to turn to your girlfriends or your mama. You turn to that one person and he understands and looks in your eyes, that’s the one you keep, and I don’t care what color he is.”

Watch Love talk about finding the right partner below:

