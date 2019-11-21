Dame Dash Arrested In NYC For Unpaid Child Support

Damon Dash was arrested in NYC Wednesday (Nov. 20) for failing to pay overdue child support to two of his baby mamas.

According to TMZ, Dame was arrested Wednesday while attempting to handle two warrants for unpaid child support that he owes Rachel Roy, whom he shares two daughter with, and Cindy Morales, the mother of his son. It was previously reported that he owed $400k to both women … but because he hadn’t made payments, the debts ballooned.

Dame was in Manhattan to take care of both warrants and was reportedly able to pay off about a million dollars to clear one of them and while on his way to another courthouse to deal with the other warrant – he was busted.

Dame says as soon as he stepped out of the courtroom to head to the other place, cops were all over him — about 7 deputies, we’re told. They cuffed him and processed him — and Dame says the officers then escorted him to Brooklyn to take care of the rest of his tab. All in all, we’re told Dame ended up cashing out over a mil to clear his name.

Dame tells us the deputies he dealt with were incredibly kind and cooperative with him. While it may suck he got busted for the child support — at least it’s finally taken care of.

We previously reported, Dame fired back at a TMZ report that he has no income and is unable to keep up on payments from ongoing business lawsuits.

“My income streams have all been garnished… and it is very difficult to address the mounting bills until I receive some relief from the courts,” TMZ reported Dame as saying.

Dash took to Instagram to deny he’s having cash problems. In the post, he shared a screenshot of TMZ’s article and wrote in the caption:

“Perfect example of how they always trying to make a strong independent black man look broke…this is the narrative they push no mention of my 24 network or my streaming service…or my galleries just bubblegum sh*t…[TMZ] y’all corny for that but the agenda is clear…Keep it up …I’m gonna keep making examples of y’all by winning…y’all been saying the same sh*t for 12 years ….soldiers will never understand generals…. 2 different languages.”

