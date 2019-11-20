Jennifer Lopez turned 50 this year but that hasn’t slowed her down one bit. The actress, singer, dancer, and producer has just become the global face for the Coach brand. As part of her duties, J Lo will model in the upcoming Spring 2020 collection as well as star in fashion campaigns for leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Lopez shared in a press release. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style––an uptown downtown mix.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

This partnership seems to be one rooted in genuine admiration for each other.

“Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way––she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,” said Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director. “I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video ‘All I Have’. She’s from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage, and I’m particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jennifer Lopez will be in good company as the face of Coach. Other spokespeople working with the brand include Michael B Jordan, Yara Shahidi, and Megan Thee Stallion. I’m loving the diversity Coach is presenting in their campaigns.

2020 will prove to be a busy year for J Lo. In addition to joining the Coach family, she will also hit the stage of the Super Bowl Halftime show.

What do you think? Are you excited to see J Lo as the new global face of Coach?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jennifer Lopez Is The New Global Face of Coach was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: