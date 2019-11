Apple Mysteriously Cancels Premiere Of “‘The Banker”

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple has canceled the premiere of one of the tech company’s first original films, “The Banker” the day before it was to debut at Los Angeles’ AFI Film Festival.

In a statement Wednesday, Apple said that last week it learned of “some concerns” surrounding “The Banker” and needs “some time to look into these matters.” An Apple spokesperson declined to elaborate, but some reports indicate there may be an issue with the Garrett family. Multiple posts on Indiewire.com, in a story about the film taking so long to get made, indicate that there may have been some family dysfunction and conflict over who owned the rights to the story. However, those posts can’t be confirmed as truly coming from member of the Garrett family.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The based-on-a-true-story film stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie. Mackie plays Bernard Garrett who in the 1950s and ’60s recruited a white man to pose as the face of his expansive real estate and banking business. In 1968, Garrett was convicted of misusing bank funds.

The film is Apple’s boldest step yet into moviemaking. A theatrical release is scheduled for Dec. 6, after which it would be a part of the company’s new streaming service, Apple TV Plus.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

AFI said it would replace “The Banker” with a screening of Noah Baumbach’s Netflix release “Marriage Story” as its closing-night film.

Here is the movie’s trailer:

PHOTO: Apple TV

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: