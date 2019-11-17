Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Generated Support And Criticism

Colin Kaepernick‘s NFL “workout” is now in the books and some folks, including Jay-Z, feel like Kaepernick “turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.”

He doesn’t want to play. pic.twitter.com/ZuSI1IVW9r — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

On Saturday, Kaepernick cancelled his NFL workout at the Atlanta Falcons facility that was to be attended by 21 of the 32 NFL teams and moved it to an Atlanta area high school. He said he wanted transparency — insisting the NFL would not allow him to have media at the workout.

He and his representatives also said they had issues signing a liability waiver that the NFL insisted on.

According to TMZ:

Jay Z is not thrilled with the way things turned out because he feels the league was really trying to give the QB a legitimate shot at getting a job with an NFL team.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

And as far as the workout itself, the reviews are mixed. Some scouts are reportedly impressed with Kap’s arms strength and talent. Some observers, mostly via social media, say he looked average at best. Six NFL team representatives reportedly attended the workout but none of them have said anything publicly.

In any event, the waiting begins. We’ll see if an NFL team is willing to sign the 32-year-old quarterback who took his 49’ers team to the Super Bowl and was a precursor to contemporary group of mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

Check out the video above from Stephen A. Smith, who says after Saturday’s fiasco, he doesn’t believe Kaepernick wants to play and why.

Kaepernick has given few interviews since in the three years he’s been gone from the league, he did speak after his workout. Watch the interview above.

Do you support Keapernick’s return to the NFL?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: