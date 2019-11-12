Man Arrested After Threatening To ‘Kill All The White People’

A man was arrested after police said he threatened to kill people inside a Taco Mac restaurant in Georgia, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Chukwuku Okakpu was charged with felony terroristic threats in connection with the incident, the news station reported.
It reportedly started as a dispute with morning radio host Jason Bailey, who said he went to the restaurant with his wife, 14-year-old daughter and her friend. As they walked inside, Okakpu was outside smoking a cigarette, he told Channel 2.
