Man Arrested After Threatening To ‘Kill All The White People’

Bailey said Okakpu appeared to be drunk, and began asking him odd questions. At one point he said he wanted to sit with Bailey’s family.

“I said, ‘Why do you want to sit with me?’ He goes, ‘Who are the girls you are with?’” Bailey said.

Bailey told Okakpu that he couldn’t sit with him or his family. He said that’s when Okakpu became angry.

“He was stating he was going to kill all the white people in the restaurant,” Roswell police spokesman Officer Sean Thompson said.

Police told Channel 2 that customers were worried that Okakpu might have had a weapon. Officers arrived and took him into custody.

Okakpu was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Nov. 3, jail records show. He was released two days later on a $20,000 bond.