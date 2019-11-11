Lost Ones: Lauryn Hill Sues Her Cousin Over Unpaid Loan

If you thought Lauryn Hill’s only financial issues had to deal with the IRS, you thought wrong. According to The Blast, the singer is currently in litigation with her cousin Gerald Hill over an unpaid loan. This time, she was the lender.

In 2017, Hill loaned her cousin $65, 000. According to a written contract they shared, the loan was to be paid back by September 2017. But when she didn’t receive funds by the next June, she filed a lawsuit. According to the terms of the deal, if Gerald repaid the loan by September 2017, he would not have to pay interest. Their contract states that failure to pay would result in 10% simple annual interest until the loan was settled.

In the lawsuit, Hill claimed that her cousin failed to pay back a single dime.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“Defendant did not repay any portion of the loan on or before September 15, 2017, triggering the interest rate provision of the Loan Agreement. Furthermore, despite demand for repayment, to date Defendant has not repaid any of the $65,000 principal due and owing under the loan agreement or any of the interest amounts that became due and owing following Defendant’s non-payment.”

She accused Gerald of breach of contract and sued him for $65,000 plus attorney fees.

Gerald did not show up for the court date, despite being served with legal papers. Because of his absence, a judge granted Hill a default judgment this past August.

The court order read, ““Judgment is hereby entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant in the amount of $72,886.62 consisting of $71,228.95 in damages, including contractual interest, attorneys’ fees in the amount of $1,401 and costs in the amount of $256.67.”

Since the judgment, Lauryn his issued subpoenas trying to obtain information about Gerald’s finances, assets and income.

On October 22, Lauryn was back in court accused Gerald of failing to respond to the subpoenas and turn over his financial records.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She asked the judge to demand that he produce statements and show up to court. The case is ongoing.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: