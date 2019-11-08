Nicki Minaj Slammed For Saying She Prefers White Media Coverage Over ‘The Blacks’

Nicki Minaj is catching heat for tweeting that she prefers white media while slamming “the blacks” who she believes bully her online.
In a since-delete tweet, Minaj feels “white ppl” treat her better than “the blacks” who call who out about things like… “Your husband really didn’t buy that million dollar engagement ring, but #carryon”
“What the white ppl post. >>>>>>,” Minaj wrote on November 5. “The blacks only post the few seconds where I raise my voice to push their narrative.”
Fans were quick to object to her statement and many slammed her for filth on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions below.
Nicki’s offensive comments follow her vicious verbal assault against Wendy Williams after the talk show host mocked the rapper’s marriage to Kenny Petty, who Wendy described as a “killer” and a “sex offender.”
Petty’s past criminal history is a point of concern for some of Nicki’s fans, but the Queen rapper has made it quite clear that “she’s not afraid to retaliate by using her haters’ dirty laundry as a weapon,” reports E!.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE