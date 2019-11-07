Kanye Is Becoming A Stricter Parent As He Embraces Christianity [Watch]

Kim Kardashian stopped by “The Real” to dish about the compromises she’s had to make as a mother and wife now that hubby Kanye West has embraced Christianity.

Fans of the couple got a glimpse of Ye’s newfound Christian ideologies on a recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” when he objected to the sexiness of his wife’s skin-tight Thierry Mugler 2019 Met Gala dress

“I think, at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is. He’s going to do things that I don’t agree with and I support him and vice versa,” Kim said. “With this, it was like we were having this conversation of just what is too much, and I am a mother of four, I am gonna be 40 next year.”

On the eve of the Met Gala in May, Kim and Kanye bickered about her revealing dress, which took eight months to create, PEOPLE reports.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off.’ I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?” the rapper told his wife.

While chopping it up with the ladies on “The Real,” Kardashian then noted some of West’s strict parenting rules as he continues to embrace Christianity.

“The kids are getting older, he’s very cautious about what we have in the house—we got rid of the TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room,” she said. “He’s been very…had this epiphany of being this…not that he wasn’t an amazing dad, but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see.”

Kim agrees with Kanye’s parenting style, but she pumps the brakes when it comes to criticism of how she gets down.

“I actually agree with it, but I’m always gonna be me,” Kim said. “I love that beautiful journey as well, and I think that’s such a great example for our kids. But, you know, there’s also that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with.”

