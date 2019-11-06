It took some time but the early results from the 2019 Elections here in Houston and throughout the area are in.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and millionaire trial lawyer turned candidate Tony Buzbee are headed for a runoff election on December 14. Turner received 47% of the vote compared to 28% for Buzbee, but Turner failed to secure the majority that would prevent a runoff.

Turner released a statement Wednesday morning after the runoff announcement:

“To those who voted for me, thank you. To those who did not, I will work hard to earn your votes.

“The good news about this runoff is that Houstonians have a very simple and very clear choice for mayor: An experienced leader who has been delivering for Houston for more than 30 years? Or a Donald Trump imitator who has no experience, no ideas and will say anything, do anything or spend anything to get elected?

“I trust Houstonians to make the right decision for our city.”

Buzbee said he would win in a runoff against Turner.

Elsewhere, voters approved a proposition that would grant a temporary property tax exemption for disaster areas overwhelmingly 86% to 14% and also voted against a state income tax on residents 77% to 23%, increased distribution for the state school fund 73% to 27% as well as a creation of flood infrastructure fund 76% to 24%.

Election Results 2019: Turner, Buzbee Headed For Run-Off was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

