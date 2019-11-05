Two Thoroughfares Named After Motown Great David Ruffin

David Ruffin was the lead singer on The Temptations hits “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” and “Wish It Would Rain”

This year, 2019, marked the ceremonies to rename two thoroughfares after Motown great David Ruffin. The first one took place on June 13th in Detroit when Parkside Street – on which Ruffin lived – was renamed David Ruffin Avenue. The second took place October 26 in Ruffin’s hometown of Meridian, Mississippi where 24th Street was renamed David Ruffin Boulevard.

Grateful for the Meridian honor, Ruffin’s daughter Cheryl Ruffin-Robinson issued a statement saying, “On October 26, 2019, my father David Ruffin was honored with a renaming of 24th Street to David Ruffin Blvd where Temple Theatre is located, and where he once performed. He also received a star on the Walk of Fame in front of the IMAX Museum honoring him for his musical accomplishments to the world, in his home town of Meridian Mississippi. A parade lead by Jackson State University’s marching band was a highlight of the street renaming ceremony; the Ruffin family was driven in the parade by trolley. It was a heart-moving celebration with a medley of songs played by the band who showed out marching and playing a medley of Temptations/ David Ruffin songs. It was a heartfelt history-making day, that is embedded in my heart and all of the Ruffin family’s hearts forever. I want to thank God; my husband LaMont “Showboat” Robinson of the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame; Meridian Mississippi Mayor Percy Bland; Meridian City Council; the State of Mississippi; Economic Director Laura Carmichael; our family and the many fans, for all your hard work and blessings with bringing this historic day into fruition. I’m happy that my dad has two streets named after him in America – David Ruffin Avenue in Detroit MI and David Ruffin Blvd. in Meridian MS.”

Ruffin who was a solo artist before joining The Temptations was best known for lead vocals on chart-toppers like “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” and “Wish It Would Rain.” After leaving The Temptations he resumed his solo career with successes like “My Whole World Ended” and “Walk Away From Love,” the song which songwriter Charles Kipps, Jr. confirmed that to everyone’s amazement, Ruffin recorded in one take!

