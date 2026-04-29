Celebrities With Streets Named After Them

The next time you find yourself walking down a street, look up at the signs! You might just be passing by one of the most famous blocks in the world, or at the very least one named after a famous face.

Recently in New York City, there’s even been talks to temporarily co-name streets in both Midtown Manhattan and Queens to honor Black soccer legends Thierry Henry and Pelé, respectively, in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

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More details below on the proposed legislation by City Councilmember Virginia Maloney that would give those aforementioned Black sports stars the homage they both deserve, via The New York Post:

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“The move to rebrand the intersection at West 50th Street and Sixth Avenue would take effect immediately, and, if passed, expire on Nov. 1.

‘Thierry Henry Way will be in the district I’m proud to represent running alongside Rockefeller Center, where hundreds of thousands of fans will gather for free viewing parties,’ Maloney said.

‘It’s fitting that we’re connecting this global moment to our local communities and businesses ensuring that New Yorkers are a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience whether in our stadiums or on our streets,’ Maloney added.

Henry played for London’s Arsenal FC and FC Barcelona and also spent five seasons with the New York Red Bulls, beginning in 2010.

Councilmember Shanel Thomas-Henry of Queens also proposed renaming a Queens street ‘Pelé Way’ – after the late Brazilian soccer legend who played three seasons with the New York Cosmos – under the same bill.”

The Queens location, positioned at the intersection of Shea Road and Meridian Road, is steps from Flushing Meadows Corona Park and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center — the latter of which is slated to host a massive World Cup fan event from June 17-28.”

With high hopes that New Yorkers will soon be stomping down Thierry Henry Way and Pelé Way alike, we put together a list of the handful of celebrities who’ve been given the grand honor of a street renaming. Some have been in honor of lost icons, while others are given as proverbial flowers for the stars who can still smell them. Either way though, it was always deserved in our eyes.

Keep scrolling for a look at celebrities we all love who have streets named after them — must be nice:

1. Duke Ellington

Duke Ellington Circle

Northeast corner of Central Park at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 110th Street

Harlem / Manhattan, New York City



Ellington Boulevard

106th Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park

Harlem / Manhattan, New York City

