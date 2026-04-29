Celebrities With Streets Named After Them
The next time you find yourself walking down a street, look up at the signs! You might just be passing by one of the most famous blocks in the world, or at the very least one named after a famous face.
Recently in New York City, there’s even been talks to temporarily co-name streets in both Midtown Manhattan and Queens to honor Black soccer legends Thierry Henry and Pelé, respectively, in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.
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More details below on the proposed legislation by City Councilmember Virginia Maloney that would give those aforementioned Black sports stars the homage they both deserve, via The New York Post:
“The move to rebrand the intersection at West 50th Street and Sixth Avenue would take effect immediately, and, if passed, expire on Nov. 1.
‘Thierry Henry Way will be in the district I’m proud to represent running alongside Rockefeller Center, where hundreds of thousands of fans will gather for free viewing parties,’ Maloney said.
‘It’s fitting that we’re connecting this global moment to our local communities and businesses ensuring that New Yorkers are a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience whether in our stadiums or on our streets,’ Maloney added.
Henry played for London’s Arsenal FC and FC Barcelona and also spent five seasons with the New York Red Bulls, beginning in 2010.
Councilmember Shanel Thomas-Henry of Queens also proposed renaming a Queens street ‘Pelé Way’ – after the late Brazilian soccer legend who played three seasons with the New York Cosmos – under the same bill.”
The Queens location, positioned at the intersection of Shea Road and Meridian Road, is steps from Flushing Meadows Corona Park and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center — the latter of which is slated to host a massive World Cup fan event from June 17-28.”
With high hopes that New Yorkers will soon be stomping down Thierry Henry Way and Pelé Way alike, we put together a list of the handful of celebrities who’ve been given the grand honor of a street renaming. Some have been in honor of lost icons, while others are given as proverbial flowers for the stars who can still smell them. Either way though, it was always deserved in our eyes.
Keep scrolling for a look at celebrities we all love who have streets named after them — must be nice:
1. Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington Circle
Northeast corner of Central Park at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 110th Street
Harlem / Manhattan, New York City
Ellington Boulevard
106th Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park
Harlem / Manhattan, New York City
2. Barack Obama
President Barack Obama Boulevard (aka Obama Boulevard)
Thoroughfare in South Los Angeles, stretching from Baldwin Hills to Leimert Park
Los Angeles, California
Barack Obama Boulevard
Portions of Bird Avenue, South Montgomery Street, South Autumn Street and North Autumn Street
San Jose, California
3. Beyoncé
Beyoncé Boulevard
Paved footpath leading to The Bermuda National Stadium, in honor of her 2008 Bermuda Musical Festival headlining performance
Hamilton, Bermuda
4. Rihanna
Rihanna Drive
Outskirts of Bridgetown; tucked behind the traffic of Mighty Grynner Highway; earshot from the shoreline.
495H+F6F, St. Michael / Bridgetown, Barbados
5. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Over 650 streets with the name throughout the world.
6. W.E.B. Du Bois
W.E.B. Du Bois Avenue
Bradhurst Avenue from 141st Street to 155th Street
Harlem / Manhattan, New York City
7. Malcolm X
Malcolm X Boulevard
Co-name for Lenox Avenue
Harlem / Manhattan, New York City
Co-name for Reid Avenue on the northern extension of Utica Avenue
Brooklyn, New York City
Formerly Portland Street, SE in Congress Heights
Washington, D.C.
8. Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey Way
Front street of Harpo Studios
Chicago, Illinois
9. Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali Blvd
East-to-West path carrying westbound traffic from East Chestnut Street to the Southwestern Parkway
Louisville, Kentucky
10. Jimi Hendrix
Jimi Hendrix Way
Co-name for West Eighth Street and Sixth Avenue
Greenwich Village / Manhattan, New York City