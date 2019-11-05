Kweisi Mfume announced a run to reclaim Elijah Cummings’ 7th Congressional District seat Monday.

Cummings replaced Mfume in Congress in 1996. But now, Mfume feels he’s the perfect person for the job.

“I wore those shoes for 10 years. They still fit comfortably, by the way. It’s just a matter of putting them back on again,” he said in an announcement at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

Mfume left Congress in 1996 to become the President of the NAACP. In that position, he admitted to having an affair with a staff member.

He last ran for office in 2006, when he lost to now Senator Ben Cardin in a Democratic primary for the seat.

The field of candidates for Cummings’ seat is small. State Senator Jill Carter announced last week she considered running. There are also rumors Cummings’ widow Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings may join the race as well.

Candidates have until November 20 to file in the special election.

Source: CBS Baltimore

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kweisi Mfume Running to Reclaim Rep. Elijah Cummings Congressional District Seat was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com