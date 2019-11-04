Don’t Get Distracted By Cuffing Season

WHAT IS CUFFING SEASON AND WHY IS IT HAZARDOUS TO YOUR WEALTH?

So I hear everyone’s getting “boo’ed up” because it’s getting cold and the holidays are coming. This usually means everybody stays inside eating too much, so everything starts getting fatter except your bank account. 👀🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ it’s happened to me in the past. Tell the truth and shame the devil! Anyway, beware. While you are cuddled up, get your money straight. What’s more romantic than having enough money to PAY YOUR BILLS, PAY OFF YOUR DEBT, SAVE and INVEST, then enjoy yourself and take those long weekend trips to your favorite hot spot or cabin resort with the fireplace?

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE WINTER MONTHS?

Use the cold months as your creative months. Stay inside, get some cream, and build empire! Start another business. There are 475 tax deductions for business owners. Revisit the infrastructure of tryout existing businesses. Let webinars and zoom meetings become your greatest asset!

WHAT SHOULD EVERYONE DO RIGHT NOW TO PLAN FOR 2020?

If you wait until the new year, it’s too late. It takes ninety days to jumpstart a new synergy around your life and business.

Write the vision and make it plain so you can run with it. Reach out to me so I can help you write your financial vision of perfection.

Decide who will be on your team in 2020 for your relationships, finances, and business. People can lie but energy cannot. Don’t let bad energy cloud your perfect vision in 2020.

Dr. Lynn Richardson is a financial guru, a best-selling author of financial self-help books and an ordained minister. Her new book, “The Symphony: A Guide to Creating and Balancing Multiple Streams of Income,” has just been published. She shares her secrets on how to monetize all of your gifts to create a beautiful symphony of income streams.

Lynn’s experience as a licensed financial professional, real estate broker, certified loan officer and bonafide mortgage expert (she helped to create the Mortgage Approval Plan) provides her with a unique perspective on how to successfully manage one’s finances. Her Hip Hop Sisters Foundation with business partner, MC Lyte, has presented over $1,000,000 in scholarships for young women.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: