Tyler Perry’s New Studio Will Host 2019 Miss Universe Pageant

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry’s new Atlanta studio will host the 2019 Miss Universe competition, a major showcase for the sprawling complex built on a former Confederate army base.

Tyler Perry Studios will host the televised competition in which women from more than 90 countries compete for the crown of Miss Universe. The three-hour show, hosted by Steve Harvey for the fifth year, will be broadcast live on Fox on Dec. 8.

The show will end with reigning champion Catriona Gray of the Philippines crowning her successor.

Perry opened his 330-acreearlier this month. Its 12 soundstages are each named after seminal black actors and actresses.

