Atlanta , Black entrepreneurs , Oprah
HomePhoto Galleries

Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

Posted October 6, 2019

Black Hollywood came out to support Tyler Perry  as he made history again by opening the first black-owned film complex. Many of our favorites were there looking stunning like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, BeBe Winans, Maxwell, Tamron Hall, Michelle Williams, Maxine Waters and many more.

Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,gala,georgia – us state,majestic,young jeezy,opening event,jeannie mai,atlanta – georgia

2. Bebe Winans

Bebe Winans Source:Getty

3. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

4. Patti Labelle

Patti Labelle Source:Getty

5. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Source:Getty

6. Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles Source:Getty

7. Oprah and Steadman

Oprah and Steadman Source:Getty

8. Maxwell

Maxwell Source:Getty

9. Maxine Waters and her husband, Sid Williams

Maxine Waters and her husband, Sid Williams Source:Getty

10. Micheal Ealy

Micheal Ealy Source:Getty

11. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:Getty

12. Tamera Mowry-Housley

Tamera Mowry-Housley Source:Getty

13. T.D. Jakes

T.D. Jakes Source:Getty

14. Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson Source:Getty

15. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Getty

16. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

17. Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam Source:Getty

18. Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt Source:Getty

19. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Source:Getty

20. Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams Source:Getty

21. Jenifer Lewis

Jenifer Lewis Source:Getty

22. Monica

Monica Source:Getty

23. Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and La La Anthony

Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and La La Anthony Source:Getty

24. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

25. Jill Scott

Jill Scott Source:Getty

26. Colin Kaepernick and girlfriend Nessa

Colin Kaepernick and girlfriend Nessa Source:Getty

27. 2 Chainz and wife Kesha Ward

2 Chainz and wife Kesha Ward Source:Getty

28. Tyrese

Tyrese Source:Getty

29. Michael Jai White and wife Gillian Illiana Waters

Michael Jai White and wife Gillian Illiana Waters Source:Getty
Related Galleries
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (09/28-10/04)
Couples We Love: The Obamas! Happy Anniversary!
Black Celebrity Birthdays: October
Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors
Rock On! Lenny Kravitz Stays Posting Thirst Traps On The ‘Gram
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (09/21-09/27)
Close