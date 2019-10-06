Black Hollywood came out to support Tyler Perry as he made history again by opening the first black-owned film complex. Many of our favorites were there looking stunning like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, BeBe Winans, Maxwell, Tamron Hall, Michelle Williams, Maxine Waters and many more.

Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com