Black Hollywood came out to support Tyler Perry as he made history again by opening the first black-owned film complex. Many of our favorites were there looking stunning like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, BeBe Winans, Maxwell, Tamron Hall, Michelle Williams, Maxine Waters and many more.
Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
1. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,gala,georgia – us state,majestic,young jeezy,opening event,jeannie mai,atlanta – georgia
2. Bebe Winans
3. Taraji P. Henson
4. Patti Labelle
5. Tyler Perry
6. Tina Knowles
7. Oprah and Steadman
8. Maxwell
9. Maxine Waters and her husband, Sid Williams
10. Micheal Ealy
11. Storm Reid
12. Tamera Mowry-Housley
13. T.D. Jakes
14. Cicely Tyson
15. Halle Berry
16. Sheryl Lee Ralph
17. Keshia Knight Pulliam
18. Kyla Pratt
19. Tamron Hall
20. Michelle Williams
21. Jenifer Lewis
22. Monica
23. Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and La La Anthony
24. Ava DuVernay
25. Jill Scott
26. Colin Kaepernick and girlfriend Nessa
27. 2 Chainz and wife Kesha Ward
28. Tyrese
29. Michael Jai White and wife Gillian Illiana Waters
