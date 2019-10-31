Lamar Odom Shares His ‘Come To Jesus’ Moment, Gets Saved While Attending Church

Lamar Odom claims he “had to show Jesus my appreciation,” so the former NBA star got saved at the World Church in Warrensville Heights, Ohio over the weekend (Oct. 27th).

Odom, 39, made his come to Jesus announcement on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of himself with his hands lifted as Pastor Vernon laid hands on him. Lamar shared the moment with his girlfriend Sabrina Parr by his side.

“Nowadays I’m doing the best I can in walking with the Lord. Thanks to Pastor Vernon Dr. R. A. Vernon, I got saved at The Church this weekend. I had to show Jesus my appreciation for keeping me alive!,” he wrote.

“Nothing better than a man of God! Keep pushing through life baby!! God willing I’ll be right here by your side,” Parr responded in the comments section of the post, thejasminebrand reports.

In an interview, Parr, who is a life coach, spoke about helping Odom become a better man:

“You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband. He was sick. He needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses and he never had time to go through that. So I knew with my resources and my personality and my attitude, I can help him. And initially, a woman is a helpmate. If I’m not helping him then I’m hurting him. You know, heal your heart and your mind first and let’s see what you can become.”

In May, Odom told CNN that God helped him through the darkest period of his life.

“The strength in God, the strength in my family for never giving up on me, that’s who I live for now,” he said. “I lived selfishly for a long time. I’ll be an addict for as long as I live.

“When you’re sober, you’re present. And when you’re present, you kind of understand the consequences and repercussions of what you do, and therefore I have no will to do any drug that isn’t marijuana. I understand the consequences and repercussions of getting high.”

He added, “I’m trying to go forward and trying to move forward. If I do drugs, that’s moving back yards. If I live moving backward, that means I’m living to die.”

