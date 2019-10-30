Kawhi Leonard Files A Trademark For His Viral Phrase ‘What It Do Baby’

NBA Star Kawhi Leonard isn’t a man of many words, but it looks like he’s looking to make some coins on some of the words we’ve all heard him say.

The LA Clippers player has plans to trademark the phrase “What it do baby,” which he went viral for saying in a video with his former teammate Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka after they had beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

After hearing people say “what it do babyyyyy” all over social media, it seems Leonard realized that he’d made an impact. He and his company Leonard, LLC filed to trademark the saying as well as “City views over interviews,” according to the United States Patent and Trademark website, CBS Sports reports.

Leonard wants to put the phrases on clothing and merchandise including T-shirts, tank tops and sweatshirts.

He joins a few other celebrities who have moved to coin their popular catchphrases but only time will tell if Kawhi will be more successful than his counterparts.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE