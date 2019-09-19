Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Generates Fan Backlash

Since Whitney Houston’s untimely death at the age of 48 in 2012 fans have been clamoring for new music and content from her estate ever since. Though two documentaries “Can I Be Me” in 2017 and “Whitney” in 2018 revealed more salacious details about her life and death, new music projects have been scarce.

But fans weren’t ready for the latest announcement for the estate. Pat Houston, Whitney’s manager for the last 20 years of her life, confirmed a hologram tour for Europe this week.

While some fans are looking forward to the seeing Whitney by any means necessary, others were appalled.

Houston told the New York Times that the tour was meant to reintroduce Houston’s music, instead of the documented turmoil in her personal life.

Arrest anyone who attends this https://t.co/tjBv6hVzrK — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 18, 2019

“Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore,” Pat Houston told the New York Times in May. “People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”

#WhitneyHouston #hologram my opinion I think it's disrespectful a slap in the face — Brandon Brandon (@Good_VibesOnly_) September 19, 2019

The hologram version of Whitney was previously announced when Pat Houston entered into a deal with music marketing company Primary Wave, which markets musicians – dead or alive. It’s part of a greater plan to develop other projects around Whitney’s music and brand. Their partnership allows Primary Wave a 50% sake in the estate for which they paid $14 million according to the New York Times.

Pat Houston, along with her husband Gary, Whitney’s brother who will lead the backing band that will play with the hologram, and Whitney’s mother, Cissy and brother are the beneficiaries of Whitney’s estate, after the death of her only child, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015.

The hologram tour is not scheduled to come to the U.S. until 2020.

Would you go see a Whitney Houston hologram tour?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: