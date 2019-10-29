Bobby Brown Talks To DL Hughley About His Future, Common Misconceptions

Bobby Brown is a musical and cultural icon, there’s no debate there. People all over know and love his music, but even still there are some common misconceptions about Brown. He talks to D.L. Hughley about what some of those are, an about some things folks may not know about him. One thing that a lot of people don’t know is that the popular phrase taught to kids about resisting drugs, “just say no,” came from Brown and the other members of New Edition when they were just teenagers. Nancy Reagan asked them how they respond to people who offer them drugs and Brown says they replied “we just say no.” From there the “just say no” campaign “flew.”

Also On Black America Web: