NBA legend Isiah Thomas To Be Honored In D.C. This Weekend

If You Missed It
| 10.28.19
Dismiss

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas is getting a big honor this weekend in D.C.! He’s being honored at the 25th Anniversary of The Recreation Wish List Committee. The organization works to change the lives of children in the District through recreation and education, their motto is “Tennis is the hook; Education is the key.”

Thomas says he didn’t become who he is today on his own. He gives credit to those who helped him along the way and says “success has many mothers and fathers.”

The event is being held on Saturday November 2. Visit RWLCcelebration.org for more information.

DC , Isiah Thomas , NBA , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close