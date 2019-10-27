NFL Players Feud Over One Leaving The Other’s Sister While She Was Pregnant

It seems that two NFL players have some beef that extends beyond the football field.

Jalen Ramsey, a top cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, had been dating Breanna Tate, the younger sister of New York Giants receiver Golden Tate. The two were not only in a relationship but have two children together, including one born last month. NFL observers know that before his trade to Los Angeles, Ramsey was granted permission to leave the team to attend the birth of his second child.

But Jalen reportedly moved on from that relationship in the summer, while Breanna was pregnant, to enter a new one. He went public with his new girlfriend, reportedly a Las Vegas dancer, posting a picture of them together on Instagram this week and identifying her as his #WCW:

And while plenty of Jalen’s NFL colleagues said they were happy for him in the comments section, with the cornerback telling one of them that the union is “God’s doing,” when the image was brought to the attention of Golden, he was obviously not pleased. A fan said, “If I was @ShowtimeTate I would have words with this young fella.” Golden responded that that was certainly going to happen: “He know he gonna have to see me.”

Breanna, who is a twin, had been in a long-term relationship with Jalen. She used to run track at Ole Miss and they welcomed daughter Breelyn together in July 2018. A second daughter, Brooklyn, as previously mentioned, was born in September.

With all that in mind, Golden also put Jalen on blast in The New York Post.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” he said.

Jalen’s decision to go public with his new relationship comes just as he also ditched the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Rams and is expecting to sign a big contract extension with the team.

While the Giants and the Rams aren’t set to play each other until next season, it seems that Golden and Jalen will communicate soon enough, if big bro has anything to say about it. For the record though, Jalen, who just turned 25 this week, seems pretty unbothered by those who aren’t happy with his new relationship.

Not sure if that refers to his personal life or the team, but could be either. We’ll see how this plays out going forward.

