Issa Rae Launches New Label Raedio To Help Music Artists Find Work

Issa Rae has announced the launch of Raedio, her new imprint on Atlantic Records, which officially launched Friday with the release of the new single “Kinda Love” by the singer TeaMarrr.

Rae aims to use her label to help music artists find work in commercials, film, TV projects, and more. The label was created earlier this year and is described as serving “artists and creators at the highest level as an ‘audio everywhere company,’ operating as the home to a dynamic roster of talent,” Complex reports.

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” Rae said in a statement. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

Beyond excited to present the first amazingly talented artist from my new label, @TheRaedio, TeaMarrr (@ImalilTcup)! https://t.co/DcPqanQu15 pic.twitter.com/gF0SKbtJXj — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) October 18, 2019

Raedio currently provides music supervision services for HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” The series, created by Robin Thede, was recently renewed for a second season, and features narrative sketches performed by a cast of Black women, including Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

Rae executive produces the series via Issa Rae Productions. She says her new label was inspired by her history of featuring “female, independent, or Los Angeles-based artists” on her other hit HBO series “ Insecure”

Atlantic chairman & COO Julie Greenwald said of the partnership with the Emmy-nominated writer: “Issa Rae is a next-level, future-thinking creative force who’s been breaking down cultural barriers and conquering one field after another. She’s made music a central character in her artistic evolution, and now she’s brought all that amazing passion, inspiration, and taste to the formation of Raedio. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Issa and her team on this exciting new venture, and TeaMarrr is the perfect artist to launch with.”

You can watch the visual from TaeMarr below.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE