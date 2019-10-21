The Top Five Black Billionaires In The World

Exactly 2,153 people had the fortune (pun intended) to make it to Forbes list of billionaires all over the world. Only 13 people on the list were Black. But the good news is, just a year ago, there were only 11.
Let’s take a brief look at the very top of the list of Black billionaires:
Aliko Dangote, $10.9 Billion
The commodities and cement tycoon has managed to retain his title for the richest Black man in the world yet again. This Nigerian tycoon, with his company, The Dangote Group, he built his fortune in the cement, flour and sugar industry. His business recently switched over to his private oil refinery which has a whopping 6,500,000 barrels per day capacity. This installation alone may just reduce Nigeria’s need for oil imports in the near future.
Mike Adenuga, $9.1 Billion
Yet another billionaire born in Nigeria Adenuga is second on the list of global Black billionaires with his telecommunications company Globacom. His fortune was built in the mobile telecoms and n the oil industry as his first company was granted a license for oil exploration back in the 90s. This company has now managed to operate over 6 blocks of the Niger Delta alongside owning about 25% of the stake in the Joint Development Zone.
