Family Sues N.Y. Hospital When Woman Dies After Minor Surgery

You don’t expect to die when you go in for a routine procedure. Sadly for the family of Rosemary Abreu, that is indeed their reality. People.com reports that Abreu went to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, N.Y. last month to have a cyst drained in her thigh. Yet somehow, the 27-year-old, a mother of two, did not survive it.

“They killed my daughter,” Abreu’s mother, Dorah Restituyo said through tears at a press conference held Friday. “They killed her; I don’t know why. I don’t know what happened to my daughter.”

Restituyo said that before the surgery her daughter said she was “coming back right away.” She claims that she was not made aware that Abreu had died until she came to the hospital to check on her daughter.

“When I get there, I ask the doctors, ‘What happened to Rosemary?’ and they say, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.’ Everybody said, ‘I don’t know what happened to her,’ ” Restituyo said.

The family announced Friday that they are filing a $50 million lawsuit against Lincoln Hospital and the NYC Heath + Hospitals health system.

“We believe the cause of death was either the improper administration of anesthesia or the improper monitoring, but this should not be happening in our city hospitals!” their attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, said.

There is no autopsy report yet but the hospital says they are doing a “vigorous” investigation.

