The Clark Sisters are honored to have a movie made about their lives. People know of their singing, but it wasn’t all “sugar and cream,” Karen Clark-Sheard says.

They, too, have had trials, but they want people to know their that their trials haven’t made them bitter with God. So much so, they’ve teamed up again to to release new music about his wonders called “Victory.”

In an exclusive interview with Get Up! Mornings, the sisters revealed what it was like prepping for the film and seeing it play out, what to expect from them on the music end and how even after all these years of fame, they still serve in church.

Listen above!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Clark Sisters Debut “Victory” Single, Discuss Making Of Upcoming Biopic [AUDIO] was originally published on getuperica.com