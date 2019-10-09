Oprah Winfrey Gives Another Multi-Million Dollar Donation To Morehouse

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey just made another monumental donation to Morehouse College.

On Monday, while visiting the historically Black institution to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Oprah Winfrey Scholars program, the TV juggernaut announced she would be donating an additional $13 million to the school.

Her scholarship fund began in 1989 with a $12 million dollar gift, but now the entire endowment is worth $25 million.

“Seeing you young Oprah Winfrey scholars here today has moved me deeply,” Winfrey said in a speech to the students.

“I am so proud of you, I’m proud of everybody in attendance at this school who is seeking to know more clearly who you are, the value you hold and how you will share that value with the rest of the world.”

This is the second major donation to Morehouse this year, with billionaire Robert Smith paying off the student loan debt of every 2019 Morehouse graduate in May. His $34 million donation went through last month, freeing nearly 400 students from the grip of student loan debt.

The president of Morehouse said of Oprah’s philanthropic gesture, “I’m grateful to Oprah Winfrey for her generosity,” said Morehouse President David A. Thomas.

“I am also feeling hopeful for Morehouse and what it has garnered in terms of philanthropic support with gifts like Oprah’s and Robert Smith’s. I am hopeful that this will also get others to step up with their support of Morehouse, but even more broadly, historically black colleges and universities.”

One of Oprah’s scholarship recipients, Nathan Rolle, said of Oprah’s gift, “I’ve looked up to Mrs. Winfrey my entire life. This day is the highlight of my Morehouse experience.”

The Morehouse men honored Oprah in a rose ceremony with a special song.

“Spent a day marinating in black excellence with these gorgeous, promising, young men at @morehouse1867,” she captioned an Instagram video of the special moment. They honored me with roses, a song, and a portrait for a scholarship fund I set up 30 years ago. Can’t wait to see what they do with their future.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: