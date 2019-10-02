Russ Rant: Nothing Is Surprising

At this point Russ says nothing is surprising anymore. What its happening is that Trump and his people are trying to prevent folks from testifying so that he can lie his way out of this drama. The Ukraine surrendered to Russia last night. Thousands of people died and people are protesting. Ukraine ended up surrendering because they don’t have the the support of the United States anymore. So Russ really wants to know what Putin has on Trump…it has to be something huge. Trump wants to know who the whistle blower is and Russ is convinced that it’s someone in the CIA and someone who Trump knows personally.

