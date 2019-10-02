‘Power’ Fans Are Over ‘Spoiled Brat’ Tariq St. Patrick & Don’t Want Him Leading Spin-Off Series

We previously reported that “Power Book ll: Ghost,” a prequel – is set to premiere 48 hours after the “Power” series finale, according to the show’s star/co-creator 50 Cent, but fans are hoping the character of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) will not be included.

Fans of the crime drama are fed up with Tariq “acting like a spoiled brat.” His antics have gotten his twin sister killed and then he lied about it to the cops and his parents. As noted by cheatsheet.com, his latest plan to extort his father has many viewers calling for his removal from any potential spinoffs.

“Power” creator Courtney Kemp confirmed that after this season ends, the journey for some character will continues in “Power Book II: Ghost.” Fans are worried their least favorite character will lead one of the several spin-off shows that are reportedly in the works, and they aren’t having it.

So, why are “Power” viewers so annoyed with Tariq? Peep how Cheat Sheet breaks it down below.

Tariq and Tasha are putting on a good show… #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/nzMp2S24Aj — Power (@Power_STARZ) September 30, 2019

Reasons why ‘Power’ fans are mad at Tariq St. Patrick

The online hatred for Tariq originated when he got himself into trouble with a dirty cop, resulting in the death of his twin sister, Raina. Even though he watched her take a bullet for him, Tariq lied to his parents and claimed he didn’t know what happened.

He then got involved with his dad’s arch nemesis, Kanan, and lied to his parents about hanging out with him. Then, in an attempt to get back in the St. Patrick’s good graces, he pretended that Kanan kidnapped him, resulting in an epic shootout with the cops that left the ex-friend dead.

Will Tariq St. Patrick get a spin-off show?

Power Season 6 has confirmed to be the season’s last, however, higher-ups have given the green light for other spin-off series. Season 6 will air ten episodes every Sunday until October 27, and then pick up at the beginning of 2020 with the last five episodes.

Not much has been released about the spin-off, but Kemp announced the “first of several” prequel series will be titled, “Power Book II: Ghost” featuring Mary J. Blige.

One fan theory includes a spinoff led by Tariq and his new love interest, a girl who helped him sell drugs at school, and together they’ll possibly build a drug empire, according to the report.

Do you watch “Power”? What are your theories about the spin-off series?

