Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Donnie McClurkin Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of ‘Live In London’ With New Single

Gearing up for an international concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Live in London and More album (1999) that featured his big hit “We Fall Down,” Donnie McClurkin released a new song called “There Is God.” It speaks to generations coming back to the foundation of God and today, he spoke about what that means for Christians with Erica Campbell and GRIFF. Listen below!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

 

Donnie McClurkin Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of ‘Live In London’ With New Single was originally published on getuperica.com

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close