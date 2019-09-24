CLOSE
Susan Kelechi Watson Of ‘This Is Us’ Is Engaged

Ahead of the return of “This Is Us,” we thought you should remind you or tell you for the first time that Susan Kelechi Watson, who portrays Beth on the hit show, is engaged.

Watson, 37, revealed the news in an Instagram post earlier this month, showing off the sapphire engagement ring.

 

 

Watson’s fiancé is Jaime Lincoln Smith, a fellow actor and Jamaican-American, who has appeared in “New Amsterdam,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Blue Bloods” and “The Deuce.”

Watson spoke about the engagement recently on the Emmys red carpet, sharing that she had nicknamed her engagement ring Marina.

She told E!, “He took me to Marina Del Rey as part of the day.”

You can check out more pictures of the couple below.

PHOTO: PR Photos

