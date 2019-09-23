Back To School: Antonio Brown Says He’s Taking Online Classes At Former College

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Antonio Brown is going back to school.

Central Michigan University spokeswoman Heather Smith said Monday that Brown began taking online courses last week, adding he is not attending classes on campus.

Days after the Patriots signed him, a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing Brown of rape. The team also learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.

The exiled Brown took to Twitter on Sunday, saying he will not be playing in the NFL anymore.

