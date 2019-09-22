Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown, He Says He’s Done With The NFL

Antonio Brown‘s tenure as a New England Patriot is already over after just one game.

The team cut Brown on Friday amid a bevy of legal allegations against the wide receiver, including a federal sexual assault lawsuit levied by his ex-trainer.

The 31-year-old Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders two weeks ago before signing with the Patriots on a 1-year-deal. He appeared in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins where he caught 5 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the latest episode in a saga for Brown that started with his displeasure with the Raiders and the NFL over his helmet, accidentally burning his feet in a cryogenic chamber, forcing his way out of Oakland, signing with New England and then the sexual assault lawsuit. Just this week, Nike announced they were cutting ties with him.

Earlier Friday, Brown tweeted that he thanked the Patriots for the opportunity. Soon after, news came down that he had indeed been cut.

At first, it seemed like the embattled receiver was fine with the exit, tweeting a thank you to the Patriots organization. But then he kept tweeting – on Sunday at that. (Read from the bottom up).

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Just got fired on Friday 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019

The marathon continues — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019

While its possible someone may take a chance on Brown, most psorts obersrvers think Brown will sit the rest of the 2019-20 football season, especially until his legal issues are settled. While his rape accuser is not part of a criminal case, those allegations are being investigated by the NFL.

What made the difference for the Patriots was that Brown allegedly included a second accuser (who is not having him charged or arrested but says while she was painting a mural for him, he came into the room with only a towel covering his junk) on a group chat, saying that she was a ‘broke girl,’ looking for money, and asking others on the chat to investigate her.

But Brown wasn’t done on Twitter posting about sexual allegations against his former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethinsberger, who was twice accused of rape, and former NFL player turned TV host Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe was quick to respond as he was cleared of those allegations as the woman turned out to be a stalker.

This is in response to @AB84 and all those that want to know my situation from 2010 🤫 pic.twitter.com/GxhZPvV7pz — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 22, 2019

Then after saying that he hoped Brown’s fans were reconsidering their support, he posted this meme, comparing Brown to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, currently testifying against his former gang associates.

CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine out here dry snitching on everyone. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hnehnVCNBF — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 22, 2019

