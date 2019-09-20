Novels By Colson Whitehead, Marlon James On Awards Longlist

NEW YORK (AP) — Colson Whitehead’s brutal narrative of a boys’ reform school, “The Nickel Boys,” and Marlon James’ fantasy epic “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” are among the works chosen by judges for the fiction longlist of the National Book Awards.

Others on the list of 10 include Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s comic novel “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and the immigrant stories “The Other Americans,” by Laila Lalami, and “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” the first novel by the poet Ocean Vuong.

Friday’s announcement caps a week in which the National Book Foundation also unveiled longlists for nonfiction, translation, young people’s literature and poetry. The lists will be narrowed to five in each category on Oct. 8. Winners will be announced during a Nov. 20 dinner ceremony in New York City.

