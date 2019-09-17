Former NFL Player Edawn Coughman Accused Of Faking Hate Crime

Former NFL player Edawn Louis Coughman was arrested on Thursday and charged with false report of a crime, insurance fraud and concealing a license plate, according to CNN.

Coughman is alleged to have vandalized Create & Bake Pizza and Coughman’s Creamery, a business which he owns. The scene was allegedly staged to look as though the business was robbed and vandalized with hate and racism as the motives.

A witness told police that the suspect was driving a black car without a license plate.

According to reports, Coughman was approached by the police after they saw him driving the alleged suspect’s vehicle.

Police noticed “several televisions in the bed of the truck and inside the cab,” some of which were “still attached to the brackets with damaged drywall.”

Police also confirm upon entering the business they saw several words and graffiti symbols on the walls and booth cushions in black spray paint. They also saw “racially motivated words,” swastikas and the word “MAGA.”

The investigating officers also noted the smell of spray paint was fresh, and upon searching Coughman’s vehicle they found a crow bar and cans of spray paint.

Coughman was released on bond, and his attorney, Jackie Patterson, said the following:

“Coughman is presumed innocent like anyone else who is accused of a crime … don’t prejudge him without knowing all the facts.”