Dwayne Johnson Says Kevin Hart Is ‘Doing Very Well’ After Car Crash [Video]

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hit up Kelly Clarkson’s new daytime talk show on Monday, where he gave a status report about his good pal Kevin Hart.

Johnson said Hart is “doing very well” after suffering major back injuries in a car crash earlier this month.

We previously reported… Hart was injured in a car accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 1, and according to a TMZ , he was not driving the Plymouth Barracuda, a classic car he’d purchased to celebrate his 40th birthday back in July, at the time of the crash.

The accident happened on the winding and accident-prone Mulholland Highway. Crash scene video shows the classic muscle car deep in a gully about 10 feet off the road. The driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report.

I love how I asked my team to get me Kelly’s favorite flower so I can walk out with a gift and they brought me dozens of sunflowers 😂👏🏾👍🏾

I said nope, I only need one.

Congrats on your premiere Kel!!!

🌻🥂 https://t.co/zyGXTsWBql — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2019

The car smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside, and the roof was completely crushed by the impact. First responders used the jaws of life to pull Hart’s two companions out of the vehicle.

According to initially reports, Hart was at first picked up in an SUV by his security and taken to his home nearby, but was then transported to an area hospital after an unidentified female called 911 from inside the home to report the comedian was “not coherent and can’t move,” and that something was protruding from his spine.

Speaking on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Johnson said his pal was “a lucky man”.

“Everything is good,” he said. “I spoke with Kevin – I connected with him today.”

He added: “And you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat,” the actor teased, before bringing up Hart’s “pediatrician.”

Hart was supposed to be Clarkson’s first-ever guest on her new TV talk show, but following the accident Johnson cut short his honeymoon to fill in.

Hart and The Rock have starred together in films including “Jumanji” and “Central Intelligence”.

“I love the guy, he’s one of my best friends,” Johnson told Clarkson. “And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could have been a lot worse. So, he’s a lucky man, and he knows it, too.

“I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m going to see him soon.”

After learning of the incident, Johnson posted a sweet tribute to Hart, writing on Instagram: “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together.”

Meanwhile, Hart is on a long road to recovery after injuring his spine in the car crash. As reported by SandraRose.com, “a surgeon fused his back after his spine was fractured in three places, and Hart will soon be transferred to a rehabilitation facility where he will remain for 4 months.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE