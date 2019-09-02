Eniko Hart Says Kevin Hart Will Be ‘Just Fine’ After Surgery

If you’re wondering about Kevin Hart, know that dude is on the mend today after undergoing surgery on Sunday as a result of injuring his back in that horrific car accident.

A source connected to Kevin tells TMZ that doctors successfully completed back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening. Another source said the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.

Kevin’s wife, Eniko, says Kevin is “going to be just fine.” It’s clear the previous day and night have taken a toll on the Harts — looks like Eniko had just made a coffee run — but she says Kev’s awake and recovering.

As we reported, Hart was somehow able to walk away from the accident early Sunday morning on L.A.’s treacherous Mulholland Highway — with assistance from a bodyguard — but was rushed to a hospital with what California Highway Patrol called a “major back injury.”

Jared Black, the man who was driving Kevin’s vintage Plymouth Barracuda at the time of the accident, was pinned in the crushed vehicle and also seriously injured. He was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center and we’re told he’s surrounded by family members as he also recovers. His fiancèe, fitness trainer Rebecca Broxterman, was also in the car, but was unhurt in the crash.

PHOTO: PR Photos

