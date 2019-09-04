Reverend Al Sharpton: We Need Gun Reform Now!

In the aftermath of yet another shooting, Reverend Al Sharpton is concerned that “there has been no real move to expiate some federal gun legislation,” he says. We have seen Walmart make moves to stop selling ammunition, tighten up who they sell guns to and no longer allowing people to carry in their store, but the government hasn’t done anything. Mitch McConnell needs to at least address more extensive background checks, Sharpton says. Guns have been a clear issue, especially semiautomatic weapons and high volume magazines. This shows complete “negligence” says Sharpton.

