Malik Yoba Says His Kids Are Receiving ‘Foul Messages’ Following ‘Trans Attracted’ Confession

Malik Yoba says his three children are being harassed after his pearl-clutching confession that he’s attracted to transgender women.

We previously reported… the actor left fans stunned over the weekend by “coming out” as a straight man who is attracted to trans women. His confession was followed up by a woman who claims the actor used to pay her for sex when she was a trans teen.

In an Instagram post, Yoba opened up about being “ trans attracted” while slamming those who mock and judge others based on myths and biases.

“I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up,” he captioned the now infamous viral video of a group of Black males bullying Maurice “Reese” Willoughby over his preference for male-to-female trans women. “It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual,” he added.

As reported by SandraRose.com, Malik returned to Instagram on Labor Day to thank his followers for their support and words of encouragement.

“I want to say thank you all. All the good folks who’ve reached out in the last 24 hours,” he said in a video. “Seeing my name, talking about ‘trans attraction: Malik Yoba.’ So, here’s the thing. We’re human beings, and we’re all part of the guide body, and so, unfortunately, part of our mechanism is that we need to judge and characterize and ostracize and vilify and demonize the things we don’t understand.”

Malik then revealed that his children are receiving “foul messages” on social media ever since his revelation.

“Just because you don’t understand something does not make it wrong,” the actor said.He then encouraged his followers to join him for the transgender march on Washington later this month.

“September 27, 28, Washington DC, the trans visibility march in DC, I will be there doing my ‘Love and Trauma workshop: The Trans Experience’,” Yoba added. “I invite you all to join.”

