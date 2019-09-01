Malik Yoba Posts Support Of Transwomen, Says He’s Been ‘Trans Attracted”

Under a video that shows Maurice Willoughby, a young man who committed suicide recently, being bullied for dating a trans woman, not only did Malik Yoba call the bullies out for being transphobic but he also made an intimate disclosure about himself. The Why Did I Get Married? actor revealed that he is also “trans-attracted.”

Yoba, 51, also shared his sadness about the way black men treat other black men who are attracted to and date trans women.

“The fact that he was trans attracted presumably meant that he had no safe space to go to find the support he needed to learn to navigate love of a woman of the trans experience in a world that constantly tells you you’re wrong.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Willoughby committed suicide in August after a video of him being bullied about dating a trans woman went viral. According to reports, the 20-year-old became depressed and threatened that he would take his life and his girlfriend’s, Faith Palmer. Palmer then broke up with him and he later killed himself.

Yoba will be participating in the National Trans March on D.C and will be hosting a workshop, “Love + Trauma: The Trans Experience on September 27th.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: