‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer Is Here [WATCH]

On Wednesday Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped the trailer for the long-awaited Bad Boys for Life, the latest installment in the hit franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Both stars previously teased about reprising their roles as Detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett in the actioner. In a video shared on Facebook by Smith, the actors revealed that the new movie “is crazy,” Smith said in the clip with Lawrence by his side. “That’s it, no more, ya’ll can’t handle no more of that!,” he added.

Peep the trailer via the clip above.

Bad Boys for Life comes more than a decade after delays and setbacks for the follow-up to “Bad Boys II,” which was released 15 years ago.

In 2015, Sony announced that a third film in the franchise, “Bad Boys III” — as it was initially titled — was set for a February 2017 release. In 2016, the date was pushed back to January 2018.

The original movie grossed $65 million, with the second installment earning $138m worldwide.

Michael Bay directed the first two films but newcomers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed Bad Boys For Life. It’s being produced by Smith and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Bad Boys for Life hits theaters Jan. 17, 2020.

What did you think of the first trailer? Are you excited to Bad Boys For Life?

PHOTO: Sony Pictures

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: