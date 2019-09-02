Odell Beckham Jr. Defends Sexuality (Again) Over His Calvin Klein Photo Shoot

Odell Beckham Jr. is defending his sexuality (again) following the release of his photos as part of Clavin Klein’s new “#MYCALVINS IRL” campaign, which is meant to show high-profile celebrities in their real life, without filter. The campaign features Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Diplo, Jacob Elordi, Lay Zhang and Jelly Lin, Heavy.com reports.

Beckham Jr. posted the billboard photo on his Instagram Monday with the caption: “Here’s a pic of me and a world class lamp,” starting a firestorm of comments (see that post below).

The post caused some users to comment on whether Beckham Jr. is gay. He squashed the with the following comment:

“@everybody lol yallll chilllll mann damnnnn!” Beckham Jr. wrote. “It be a lot of y’all sayin sus and alll the other comments that realllly be a direct reflection of who u are! Im straight! Like beyond it. If I sit here and defend myself y’all gon say im tryna defend myself, if I sit there and say nothin yalll gon say ‘seee he didn’t say anything..’ I’m good wit me. Which is dumb straightttt… Period. lol I don’t neeed to say this shxt no mooooo! Half y’all girls in these comments. This the last time ima break this shxt down for y’all. And lastly before I got hit the weight room! Much love to everybody out there! Fellas sorry man, gotta get a [bag] for it! #MyCalvins.”

Beckham Jr. has dismissed rumors he is gay in the past. In an August interview with GQ, he noted that he has never been offended by the rumors and speculation around his sexuality.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this. Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation,” Beckham Jr. says. “I feel like posts like that only contribute to homophobia in the black community. The idea that someone must be gay—or that being gay is in any way shameful—because they’re dancing or have blond hair seems so small-minded.”

Beckham told GQ’s Mark Anthony Green, “I always try to keep my personal life my personal life,” he said. “I feel like I don’t owe that to anybody.”

