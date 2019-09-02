Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist Is Killed in Drive-By [Video]

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday, the 20-year-old was organizing a youth basketball tournament in Moody Park to promote peace.

A day later, Jackson was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, across the street from the park she had been dancing and laughing in less than 24 hours before.

Vaun Mayes, founder of Program the Parks MKE, which put on the Saturday event, said Jackson was at her best on Saturday.

“Tay was glowing. She was happy. She was dancing,” Mayes told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We had youth ambassador shirts made and she was so excited about that, and that’s what makes it worse. That she’s gone just a day later.”

“She had an amazing talent,” Tom Schneider, executive director of Children’s Outing Association Youth & Family Centers of Milwaukee, said Monday night.

“But she had more than talent,” Schneider said. “She had heart.”

Local attorney Michael Hupy offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Jackson’s death. According to Milwaukee’s Fox 6 News, Hupy serves on the board of the COA Youth and Family Centers, an organization Jackson volunteered with.