Singer Lizzo Doesn’t Trust Men That Want To Date Her Now That She’s Famous

Singer Lizzo is having the come up of the year. She just killed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, and her hit “Truth Hurts” is number one on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop charts.

Even though her career is soaring, when it comes to love, the 31-year-old is exercising a little more caution. Lizzo told Entertainment Tonight that now that she’s a celebrity, she doesn’t trust the intentions of the men who are trying to date her.

“No one tried to holler at me before all this s**t, so if you’re trying to holler at me now, I don’t trust it,” she told ET.

“There’s gotta be something real about you, or you gotta be fine as hell, either or,” the flutist explained.

“I definitely understand more and more why famous people be f**king, because it’s such an interesting world. I think it’s hard to understand what it’s like to have a connection with somebody outside of all of this s**t,” she continued.

“Famous people connect with millions of people at a time and everybody is in love with them and everybody wants you and everybody wanna smash and everybody wanna be your best friend, so it’s really hard to kind of cipher [sic] through the bulls**t and find the real people.”

Despite the difficulties of navigating dating with fame, Lizzo is still looking for love. She told Aussie entertainment show, The Project, that her type was a man who looks like actor Liam Hemsworth.

“I’m ready. Imma find a Hemsworth cousin. Imma find the Hemsworth younger brother,” she expressed. When the interviewer asked if she wanted Liam himself, Lizzo cleaned that up real quick saying, “Oh, I’m not messing with Miley’s man. I need my own Hemsworth!”

