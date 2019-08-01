Singer/Rapper Lizzo Dazzles During Tiny Desk Concert [WATCH]

Lizzo hit up the NPR offices for a Tiny Desk performance, starting her set with a the title track of her newest album “Cuz I Love You.”

via EW:

What followed was her singles “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” mixed in with affirmations about self-love, condemnation of toxic romantic partners, and jokes about sitting at the office’s “tiny ass desk.”

Lizzo ended her Tiny Desk set by pulling out her flute named Sasha to breeze through two solos during “Juice.”

via Billboard:

She literally needed no introduction; one of us usually says a few words and gets the crowd to applaud for the start of the performance, but Lizzo was master of ceremonies from the second she walked in. Naturally, she needed all of two seconds to blow everyone’s hair back once more.

Lizzo and that brand-new band preside over three songs from Cuz I Love You: the title track, “Truth Hurts” and the literal and figurative show-stopper, “Juice,” which gave her the opportunity to pick up the flute she’d been waiting the whole set to bust out.

Scroll up and get into her performance via the clip above (at top of page).

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE