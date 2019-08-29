Girlfriend Distraught After Boyfriend Killed In Hit-And-Run [Video]

A Georgia family is heartbroken and angry after a 28-year-old man was hit and killed by a car that didn’t stay at the scene.

Instead, the man’s body was discovered by a street sweeper last Thursday night on a grass median. His shirt and shoes were found later.

Alesha White, the girlfriend of victim Benny Watts, was distraught when she spoke to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday.

“Benny was my world,” she said. “You just hit my world and kept going.”

Atlanta police said Watts’ wounds were consistent with being hit by a car and the investigation is being treated as a hit-and-run. Police do not have a description of the vehicle.

Shepilah Watts, the victim’s sister, told Channel 2 that he was likely walking home from a RaceWay gas station when he was hit.

“I’m going to be all alone,” she said. “My brother was all I had. We want justice for my brother.”

The family has been passing out flyers in hopes of helping police with a lead in the case, the news station reported. The family is also offering a $500 reward for information about the hit-and-run.

Police are reportedly looking through surveillance footage from nearby cameras in case the incident was captured on video.

