Woman Drinks Her Urine To Make Skin Glow…[ Video]

Ruby Karyo is speaking out about all the wonderful health benefits she claims come from drinking her own urine.

The Maryland woman has been drinking her urine for more than a decade, after her dad suggested it would make her look like a beauty queen. Now at age 30, Ruby still drinks five ounces of pee twice a week, and also sprays it on her face, claiming it makes her skin glow, per the DailyMail.

“For the first few days your face might look a bit raw, because all the impurities will come out, but then it will become clear,” Ruby says. “It’s good for healing scars and pimples. I pee into a travel spray bottle and then spray it into my hands and then rub it onto my face… I also drink about five ounces of morning pee about twice a week.”

She claims drinking urine “can lower blood sugar and cholesterol and help diabetes,” adding, “My skin glows when I use it, I took a break from it a while back and my skin began to look dull.”

However, according to Healthline:

“Known today as urine therapy, urophagia, or urotherapy, the medicinal use of urine is still practiced in some parts of the world. Reports dating back to ancient Rome, Greece, and Egypt suggest that urine therapy has been used to treat everything from acne to cancer. There was a time when doctors tested for diabetes in urine by taste.”

But here’s why the online health source warns against drinking your urine:

“There’s no scientific evidence to support claims that drinking urine is beneficial. On the contrary, research suggests that drinking urine can introduce bacteria, toxins, and other harmful substances into your bloodstream. It can even place undue stress on your kidneys.”

Despite these facts, Ruby insists pee-drinking makes her look and feel younger..

“I want to bring light to the fact that it can change your life without using all the chemicals that are in store-bought products.”

Ruby even convinced her 56-year-old boyfriend to use urine to treat his hair loss. Brian Offenburger claims his hair started to grow back after two months of urine therapy.

