The NCAA Is Sponsoring College Day At The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion kicks off this Friday and one of the things Tom is looking most forward to is College Day at the Expo on Friday. The TJMS crew talks to Dr. Katrice Albert of the NCAA who says they’re “so excited to be aligned with College day this year.”

The NCAA is not just focused on students athletic success, they’re “very focused in on academic excellence,” she says. When it comes to getting elite athletes to HBCUs, Albert says, that HBCUs are now focusing on doing more diverse athletic hiring. Students need to see themselves in those who “coach teach and lead them,” she explained.

She can’t wait to talk to families at the Family Reunion!

