A Very Special Fantastic Voyage Baby Gender Reveal!

There’s always a lot going on on the Fantastic Voyage and folks leave with some of the most amazing memories. One couple left the 2019 cruise with a little more than they came with…they made a baby! Passengers Lou and Tanicka are having a Fantastic Voyage baby; and they asked the TJMS crew to share in their excitement and be a part of the gender reveal. In a very special on air announcement The Fly Jock let the couple and the world know that they’re expecting a baby girl! How special is that? Congrats to them!

See more of what everyone shared on this year's cruise…

