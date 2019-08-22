Naomi Campbell Addresses Claims She Was Procurer For Jeffrey Epstein [Video]

Following rumors that Naomi Campbell was connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, the supermodel is breaking her silence on her association with the notorious pedophile.

Campbell shared a YouTube video Tuesday in response to a Daily Mail article that questioned her ties to Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and a “hair-raising cast of characters” with “dubious and in some cases bloodthirsty reputations.”

Campbell admits in the clip that she’s “not a saint” and at age 49, she’s still “a work in progress.”

“But I will not be held hostage by my past,” she continued. Campbell then explained that she met Epstein nearly two decades ago.

“Yes, I knew him,” she said of Epstein, who allegedelly committed suicide on Aug. 10 in a federal detention center in New York while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. “I was introduced to him on my 31st birthday by my ex-boyfriend Flavio (Briatore). He was always front and center at Victoria’s Secret fashion shows.”

She noted that Epstein is one of the “hundreds of thousands of people that I’ve stood next to to take a picture” – but claims she was unaware of his alleged sex crimes. Meanwhile, word on the curb is that Naomi was one of Epstein’s main procurers.

“What he’s done is indefensible,” she said. “When I heard what he had done, it sickened me to my stomach, just like everybody else, because I’ve had my fair share of sexual predators and thank God I had good people around who protected me from this.”

She continued: “I stand with the victims. … They’re scarred for life. For life.”

Campbell slammed the Daily Mail article as a “direct character assassination” and “distorted piece of journalism” aimed to discredit her philanthropic work through her charity, Fashion for Relief.

“I’m not going to stop – and I won’t be undermined or have my team be undermined for all the wonderful and great work” they’ve done, Campbell said.

She ended the video reading a statement: “The frightening conclusion here is that if the negative action of your neighbor, colleague or even an associate can somehow make you guilty, too, simply by association, then we indeed live in very worrying times. This affects us all. It’s wrong, it’s unfair and it must be stopped.”

